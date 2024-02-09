Menu

Crime

Man charged after donation box stolen from Tim Hortons: OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 9, 2024 8:05 am
1 min read
Wellington OPP say they've laid theft charges after a man from Mount Forest was caught on surveillance video stealing a donation box from a local Tim Hortons. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP say they've laid theft charges after a man from Mount Forest was caught on surveillance video stealing a donation box from a local Tim Hortons. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington OPP say they’ve laid charges after a donation box was stolen from a Tim Hortons in Mount Forest.

The theft was reported at the local coffee and donuts chain shortly before 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Police said a man stole a charity donation box from a check-out counter.

Video surveillance reportedly caught the individual stealing the donation box.

Investigators said the man approached the counter with his wallet in hand, quickly looked around the store, then fiddled with a white object on the counter and walked off with the box.

The man was wearing glasses, a black baseball hat, an orange puffer coat, grey pants and white running shoes.

A 33-year-old from Mount Forest is scheduled to make an appearance in a court in Guelph on March 29.

