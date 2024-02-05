Ontario police release video of man allegedly stealing donation box

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Wellington County have released video footage of a man they are looking to identify in connection with the theft of a charity donation box.

A police spokesperson told Global News they were contacted by a business in Mount Forest at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday after the incident had occurred.

“Investigators continue to investigate the identity of the person captured in surveillance,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in an email. “We are canvassing the public for that information. “

In the video, a man with glasses who is wearing a black baseball hat, orange puffer coat, grey pants and white running shoes can be seen slowly sauntering up to the counter.

The man then appears to fiddle with a white object on the counter before walking off with it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.