One person in hospital after school bus, car collide on Highway 59

RCMP say one person is in hospital after a car and school bus collided just south of Winnipeg Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 59 near Oak Grove Road, just north of Île-des-Chênes, at around 4 p.m.

Mounties say the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital

Nine students from Île-des-Chênes were on board the bus, but are all okay and were treated on scene by paramedics, before being picked up by another bus.