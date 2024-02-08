Menu

Traffic

One person in hospital after school bus, car collide on Highway 59

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 10:04 pm
1 min read
A collision between a car and school bus on Highway 59 Thursday. View image in full screen
A collision between a car and school bus on Highway 59 Thursday. Submitted Photo
RCMP say one person is in hospital after a car and school bus collided just south of Winnipeg Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 59 near Oak Grove Road, just north of Île-des-Chênes, at around 4 p.m.

Mounties say the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital

Nine students from Île-des-Chênes were on board the bus, but are all okay and were treated on scene by paramedics, before being picked up by another bus.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

