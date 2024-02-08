One person in hospital after school bus, car collide on Highway 59

RCMP say one person is in hospital after a car and school bus collided just south of Winnipeg Thursday.
The crash happened on Highway 59 near Oak Grove Road, just north of Île-des-Chênes, at around 4 p.m.
Mounties say the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital
Nine students from Île-des-Chênes were on board the bus, but are all okay and were treated on scene by paramedics, before being picked up by another bus.
