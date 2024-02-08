Possible unexploded military round found near North Okanagan hiking trail

Send this page to someone via email

A crew performing wildfire mitigation in the North Okanagan stumbled across a likely piece of military history on Thursday morning.

However, it’s not the type of item you’d want to keep.

Vernon RCMP say the crew located a possible unexploded mortar round, with the weapon’s tail fins sticking out of the ground along a hiking trail in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

Police say they were notified and that officers are on scene and, for safety reasons, have cordoned off the area.

“The area historically had been a training area for the military and used as a firing range for mortars and other ordnance,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “Similar items have been found in the past by park users.

“We’ve consulted with our RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and given the fact that the item is believed to be of military origin, we have secured the area and are awaiting direction from the Canadian Forces.”

Police say the possible weapon was found around 9:15 a.m., just off the Sidewinder Trail in the Cosens Bay area.

Global News has reached out to the military.

Four years ago, in 2020, two hikers found an exploded mortar in May, with another hiker finding an unexploded ordnance in September.

“Even though it has been decades since this area was last used by the military, every year these devices are located by the public,” RCMP said at the time.

“It is important that users of park stay on established trails and alert police if a device is found.”