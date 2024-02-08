Guns seized, teens arrested in shooting targeting South Surrey home

See more sharing options

RCMP say they have arrested two teenage boys in relation to a shooting targeting a South Surrey home last week.

Gunfire broke out at the home in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In a media release, Surrey Mounties said they searched a home on 140 Street near 77 Avenue on Tuesday, where they seized three guns and multiple electronic devices.

2:05 B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting

Officers also arrested two 16-year-old boys for careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

The two have been subsequently released, and no charges have been laid.

Last Thursday, leaders in the B.C. Sikh community said the home belonged to a prominent Sikh activist with ties to murdered Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

2:20 Gurdwara members comment on South Surrey shooting

At a press conference, BC Gurdwaras Council spokesperson Moninder Singh said two shooters had fired more than a dozen bullets at the home, narrowly missing a six-year-old boy.

Police said Thursday they continue to investigate a potential motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.