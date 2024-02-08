Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns seized, teens arrested in shooting targeting South Surrey home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community on edge after shooting at home of Sikh activist'
Community on edge after shooting at home of Sikh activist
WATCH: No one was hurt, but members of the Sikh community are on edge after the home of a prominent community activist was shot at early Thursday morning. Community members are tying the shooting to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As Emily Lazatin reports, they're now asking to be given standing in the federal inquiry on foreign interference.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say they have arrested two teenage boys in relation to a shooting targeting a South Surrey home last week.

Gunfire broke out at the home in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In a media release, Surrey Mounties said they searched a home on 140 Street near 77 Avenue on Tuesday, where they seized three guns and multiple electronic devices.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting'
B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting

Officers also arrested two 16-year-old boys for careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

The two have been subsequently released, and no charges have been laid.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Last Thursday, leaders in the B.C. Sikh community said the home belonged to a prominent Sikh activist with ties to murdered Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Click to play video: 'Gurdwara members comment on South Surrey shooting'
Gurdwara members comment on South Surrey shooting
Trending Now

At a press conference, BC Gurdwaras Council spokesperson Moninder Singh said two shooters had fired more than a dozen bullets at the home, narrowly missing a six-year-old boy.

Police said Thursday they continue to investigate a potential motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices