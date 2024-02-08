Man, youth charged for alleged theft at Calgary mall

Send this page to someone via email

An adult and a youth have been charged following an alleged theft in Calgary’s Chinook Centre mall late last month.

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 23, police say the two entered The Bay store at the mall and stole two high-end winter courts, then left. Police said that when they were followed by security officers, the adult produced a knife and threatened the security officers before leaving the scene.

Store staff contacted police and the suspects were located nearby, in possession of the stolen merchandise, CPS said.

Bobby Burns, 20, was charged with assault, theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 16-year-old youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with theft.

Both are due to appear in court on March 5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.