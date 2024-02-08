Menu

Crime

PSW assaults elderly man at Vaughan care home, police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Caledon resident Suman Soni, 32, has been charged with two counts of assault. . View image in full screen
Caledon resident Suman Soni, 32, has been charged with two counts of assault. . Handout / York Regional Police
An arrest has been made after a personal support worker assaulted an elderly man at a Vaughan care home twice, police say, and officers believe there may be more victims.

York Regional Police said that on Feb. 2, they were contacted regarding abuse that had occurred at a care home. Officers didn’t name the location where it allegedly occurred.

Officers learned that an 89-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a PSW on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

Caledon resident Suman Soni, 32, has been charged with two counts of assault.

“Investigators believe there are more victims and are releasing photos of the accused, asking that any other victims please come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Soni Suman.
Soni Suman. Handout / York Regional Police
