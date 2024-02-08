Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Historic N.S. storm: Politician in Pictou County says bigger snowplows needed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Clean up continues in Pictou following heavy snow storm'
Clean up continues in Pictou following heavy snow storm
Storm clean-up is moving ahead on Wednesday in Pictou County following a weekend of heavy snow. As Megan King reports, officials in the area are prioritizing those who need additional care and ensuring they make it to scheduled appointments on time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A senior politician in Nova Scotia’s rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend’s massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.

Warden Robert Parker says council decided Wednesday night not to declare a local state of emergency because it would make no difference to the cleanup effort after a record-breaking amount of snow fell on the province.

Parker says he’s aware that many people in northeastern Nova Scotia remain trapped in their homes because of huge snowdrifts, not unlike the mess the storm left behind in Cape Breton, where 150 centimetres of snow has left much of the island paralyzed.

Vehicles are buried under snow in Westville, N.S. in Pictou County on Feb. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Vehicles are buried under snow in Westville, N.S. in Pictou County on Feb. 7, 2024. Megan King/Global News
Trending Now

The warden says Cape Breton typically gets more attention because it is a place with national recognition.

Story continues below advertisement

He says almost all of his county’s clogged roads are maintained by the provincial government, which he says must take a serious look at buying bigger equipment to handle future “super storms.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Parker says that on Wednesday, the province delivered ten snowmobiles to the county, which will be used to reach vulnerable people who haven’t been able to leave their homes.

The provincial government has said more than 1,000 people are working around the clock using about 400 pieces of equipment to clear snow across Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices