Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2024 12:21 pm
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom, financial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 117.70 points at 38,559.66. The S&P 500 index was down 3.77 points at 4,991.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.66 points at 15,804.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with 74.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.43 at US$75.29 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$2,045.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.69 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

