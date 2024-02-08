Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival returning in 2024

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concern over future of B.C. festivals'
Concern over future of B.C. festivals
RELATED VIDEO: The struggle is very real for organizers of public festivals in B.C. this year. A popular country music festival in the interior has already been cancelled and as Travis Prasad reports, at least two other festivals in Vancouver are facing an uncertain future – Jan 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Organizers behind the massive music festival FVDED in the Park in Surrey, B.C., have announced it is returning in 2024.

It will be held at Holland Park in Surrey on July 5 and 6.

“It’s been an incredible 13-year journey together and we can’t wait to create new memories and friendships this summer dancing in the park,” organizers said in a social media post.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The artist lineup was dropped on Wednesday and features huge international artists including Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5 and Kaskade.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The festival returns after the 2023 event was cancelled due to “difficulties.”

Presale registrations are open for those who wish to attend.

Global News has reached out to the festival for comment.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices