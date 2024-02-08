Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival returning in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers behind the massive music festival FVDED in the Park in Surrey, B.C., have announced it is returning in 2024.

It will be held at Holland Park in Surrey on July 5 and 6.

“It’s been an incredible 13-year journey together and we can’t wait to create new memories and friendships this summer dancing in the park,” organizers said in a social media post.

The artist lineup was dropped on Wednesday and features huge international artists including Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5 and Kaskade.

The festival returns after the 2023 event was cancelled due to “difficulties.”

Presale registrations are open for those who wish to attend.

Global News has reached out to the festival for comment.