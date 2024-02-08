Winnipeg men charged for assault on off-duty cop outside elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg men have been charged with assaulting a peace officer after an incident involving an off-duty member of the Manitoba RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard just after 3 p.m., where they found the victim with upper-body injuries.

Two suspects were arrested without incident, and police learned that the altercation stemmed from a vehicle causing a disturbance in front of a nearby elementary school. During the incident, the school went into hold-and-secure protocols as a safety precaution.

The victim approached the vehicle, identified himself as an RCMP officer, and asked the men to leave the area, police said. The suspects then allegedly got out of the vehicle and started attacking him.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and causing a disturbance. The other suspect, 44, faces the same charges, plus a pair of impaired driving charges. Both men were released on undertakings.

