Multiple truck crashes close eastbound Highway 1 west of Mortlach, Sask

Moose Jaw RCMP and Morse RCMP are at the scene of multiple semi crashes on Highway 1.

RCMP say multiple semis collided and are blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway, around 15 to 20 kilometers west of Mortlach.

According to the Highway Hotline, the closure was reported at 6:54 a.m. Thursday and affects a 10 -kilometre stretch of Highway 1.

Currently, Highway 1 is closed between Herbert and Parkberg because of extremely icy conditions due to the snow, and wind from yesterday and overnight.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are to use caution when traveling on roads in the province today,” RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Mortlach is located 113 kilometres west of Regina.

Any information on highway road conditions and closures can be found on the provincial Highway Hotline.