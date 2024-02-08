Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple truck crashes close eastbound Highway 1 west of Mortlach, Sask

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
RCMP are on the scene of a semi collision on Highway 1 near Mortlach. View image in full screen
RCMP are on the scene of a semi collision on Highway 1 near Mortlach. Files / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Moose Jaw RCMP and Morse RCMP are at the scene of multiple semi crashes on Highway 1.

RCMP say multiple semis collided and are blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway, around 15 to 20 kilometers west of Mortlach.

According to the Highway Hotline, the closure was reported at 6:54 a.m. Thursday and affects a 10 -kilometre stretch of Highway 1.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Currently, Highway 1 is closed between Herbert and Parkberg because of extremely icy conditions due to the snow, and wind from yesterday and overnight.

Trending Now

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are to use caution when traveling on roads in the province today,” RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Mortlach is located 113 kilometres west of Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

Any information on highway road conditions and closures can be found on the provincial Highway Hotline.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices