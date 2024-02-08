Paydays: Ontario man wins $750K after hitting 2, 12-team soccer parlays

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Kitchener, Ont. has done the near impossible, winning two 12-team soccer parlays on Proline while also collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mengsteab Zerai recently collected his combined winnings of $750,048.40 after hitting two separate 12 pick soccer parlays, according to Ontario Lottey and Gaming.

“I was watching the games and I was a bit nervous,” Zerai told OLG as he was picking up his winnings in Toronto. “When my selected teams won, I was just as excited as the players.”

For those who are uninitiated, a parlay bet will include a number of games which will cause the odds of winning to decrease but will also cause the payout to increase at the same time.

In this case, the odds of winning a 12-team parlay are 600-1, according to betfirm.com.

The odds of winning each game can be different so the payout can also be different as well.

Zerai won $597,354.90 while making a $25 bet on one ticket and $152,693.50 off a $50 bet on another ticket.

“My wife was the first person I shared the news with,” the 34-year-old said. “She didn’t believe it at first. I asked her to guess how much I won, and she guessed $10,000, then $50,000. I told her I won over $500,000.”

Mengsteab, who works in retail, is still considering his options on what to do with the winnings.

“It will go toward something very special,” he said. “Whatever my wife and I decide, it will be something to get us ahead.

“This win is such a blessing.”