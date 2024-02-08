Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paydays: Ontario man wins $750K after hitting 2, 12-team soccer parlays

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How legalized online gambling in Ontario has impacted addictions trends'
How legalized online gambling in Ontario has impacted addictions trends
RELATED - It has been about 18 months since the Ontario government announced it was opening up the online gaming market in the province, a move which has led to a massive uptick in legal gambling among its 15.6 million residents. Global News spoke with experts about how this could impact the province as well as people's mental health and addictions. – Nov 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Kitchener, Ont. has done the near impossible, winning two 12-team soccer parlays on Proline while also collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mengsteab Zerai recently collected his combined winnings of $750,048.40 after hitting two separate 12 pick soccer parlays, according to Ontario Lottey and Gaming.

“I was watching the games and I was a bit nervous,” Zerai told OLG as he was picking up his winnings in Toronto. “When my selected teams won, I was just as excited as the players.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

For those who are uninitiated, a parlay bet will include a number of games which will cause the odds of winning to decrease but will also cause the payout to increase at the same time.

In this case, the odds of winning a 12-team parlay are 600-1, according to betfirm.com.

Story continues below advertisement

The odds of winning each game can be different so the payout can also be different as well.

Zerai won $597,354.90 while making a $25 bet on one ticket and $152,693.50 off a $50 bet on another ticket.

Trending Now

“My wife was the first person I shared the news with,” the 34-year-old said. “She didn’t believe it at first. I asked her to guess how much I won, and she guessed $10,000, then $50,000. I told her I won over $500,000.”

Mengsteab, who works in retail, is still considering his options on what to do with the winnings.

“It will go toward something very special,” he said.  “Whatever my wife and I decide, it will be something to get us ahead.

“This win is such a blessing.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices