City of Kingston moves campers for Belle Park cleanup following fires

Some of those living at Belle Park had their belongings moved Thursday as city staff moved in to clean up following recent fires at the site.

The city says the movement of structures at the encampment is only temporary and is not a result of enforcement of the city’s Parks By-Law.

“In the wake of three significant tent fires at the Belle Park encampment in a 24-hour period, City of Kingston and Kingston Fire & Rescue staff have determined a clean-up of debris, garbage and other combustibles at the site is required to address health and safety concerns,” the city said in a media release.

“City staff are coordinating with Addictions & Mental Health Services and Homebase Housing to assist with supporting campers affected by the clean-up.”

The city says street outreach, housing first, and safety and engagement staff would be on site.

The work started Thursday morning and is expected to continue over a few days, depending on the weather, the city said.

The fate of those living at the site has been up in the air for some time.

In November 2023 a court case between the city and the campers debating the constitutionality of them staying there ended with the Ontario Superior Court ruling against eviction.

The decision laid out that the bylaw banning overnight camping was not constitutional and violated the campers’ Section 7 Charter right to life, liberty and security.

On Thursday the city said it would be providing those affected by the cleanup with free bus passes, Tim Hortons gift cards and a truck to help them move their belongings out of the cleanup area.

Storage bins are also being made available for campers who want to safely store their belongings during the effort.