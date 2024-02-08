Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Xi Jinping urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Vladimir Putin

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 8, 2024 7:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'China arming Russia would be ‘historic mistake,’ NATO chief warns'
China arming Russia would be ‘historic mistake,’ NATO chief warns
WATCH: China arming Russia would be 'historic mistake,' NATO chief warns – Apr 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

China’s President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries should pursue close strategic coordination and defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, state media said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During a phone call with Putin on Thursday, Xi said both sides should resolutely oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Trending Now

The two countries should also cultivate new dynamics of cooperation and maintain the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, Xi was quoted as saying.

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices