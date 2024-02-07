Toronto councillors vote down tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Send this page to someone via email

While there might be a lack of actual snow on the ground, Torontonians can officially go tobogganing at all 45 of the city’s hills that were previously deemed “unsafe,” following a wave of pushback from the public.

On Wednesday, Toronto city councillors voted in favour (21-3) to lift the city’s tobogganing ban, which was put in place on Jan. 14 and saw signs prohibiting tobogganing installed at 45 hills, leaving only 29 open to winter activities.

Mike Colle, Stephen Holyday and Gord Perks were the three councillors who voted against the motion.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, councillors approved a motion put forward by Brad Bradford, councillor for Beaches-East York, that will see the city remove the signs prohibiting tobogganing and install new signs warning about the potential risks associated with the activity, as well as information on where to find other designated tobogganing hills in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

City crews will also re-install hay bales that were in place previously at the hills where tobogganing was banned.

In January, the city banned tobogganing at several parks it deemed “unsafe” because the hills “may pose hazards” for those sliding down.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Toronto resident Bill Martin told Global News at the time, referencing signs popping up at some parks forbidding anyone from sliding down the hill.

The City of Toronto said the reasoning behind its signs was to stop children or other people enjoying winter activities from crashing into trees, poles or other obstacles.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan and Noor Ibrahim