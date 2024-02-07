Menu

Canada

Toronto councillors vote down tobogganing ban at 45 hills

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 8:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Potential reversal of Toronto toboggan ban draws mixed reaction'
Potential reversal of Toronto toboggan ban draws mixed reaction
WATCH: A Toronto city councillor is planning to put forward a motion to reverse a tobogganing ban on 45 hills in the City of Toronto. The city instated the ban earlier in January, due to hazards on some hills. But as Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim tells us, legal and paediatric experts have differing opinions on the risks that could be associated with unsafe tobogganing. – Jan 25, 2024
While there might be a lack of actual snow on the ground, Torontonians can officially go tobogganing at all 45 of the city’s hills that were previously deemed “unsafe,” following a wave of pushback from the public.

On Wednesday, Toronto city councillors voted in favour (21-3) to lift the city’s tobogganing ban, which was put in place on Jan. 14 and saw signs prohibiting tobogganing installed at 45 hills, leaving only 29 open to winter activities.

Mike Colle, Stephen Holyday and Gord Perks were the three councillors who voted against the motion.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, councillors approved a motion put forward by Brad Bradford, councillor for Beaches-East York, that will see the city remove the signs prohibiting tobogganing and install new signs warning about the potential risks associated with the activity, as well as information on where to find other designated tobogganing hills in the city.

City crews will also re-install hay bales that were in place previously at the hills where tobogganing was banned.

In January, the city banned tobogganing at several parks it deemed “unsafe” because the hills “may pose hazards” for those sliding down.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Toronto resident Bill Martin told Global News at the time, referencing signs popping up at some parks forbidding anyone from sliding down the hill.

The City of Toronto said the reasoning behind its signs was to stop children or other people enjoying winter activities from crashing into trees, poles or other obstacles.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan and Noor Ibrahim 

