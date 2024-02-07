Menu

Traffic

81-year-old woman dead after fatal crash in Welland: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Niagara Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
Police in Welland say a passenger in an SUV died when two vehicles came together in a crash on Feb. 7, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
An 81-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Welland, Ont., Wednesday afternoon, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say a Chevy Trax SUV came together with a Chevy Silverado pickup around noon Wednesday in the area of Prince Charles Drive and Fitch Street.

The woman was a passenger in the Trax and died at the scene after the vehicle hit a pole.

It’s believed the SUV, driven by an 83-year-old man, attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Prince Charles Drive when it collided with the Silverado navigated by a 55-year-old man, police say.

The pickup driver was not seriously injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

