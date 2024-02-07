81-year-old woman dead after fatal crash in Welland: Niagara police

An 81-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Welland, Ont., Wednesday afternoon, according to Niagara police.
Investigators say a Chevy Trax SUV came together with a Chevy Silverado pickup around noon Wednesday in the area of Prince Charles Drive and Fitch Street.
The woman was a passenger in the Trax and died at the scene after the vehicle hit a pole.
It’s believed the SUV, driven by an 83-year-old man, attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Prince Charles Drive when it collided with the Silverado navigated by a 55-year-old man, police say.
The pickup driver was not seriously injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments