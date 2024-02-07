Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
Anyone who sees Johnny Walkus is asked to phone 911 immediately. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees Johnny Walkus is asked to phone 911 immediately. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are on the lookout for a “high-risk and violent” sex offender who failed to check into his Vancouver halfway house.

In a Wednesday media release, Vancouver police said Johnny Walkus, 36, was released Tuesday from the Matsqui Institution, a federal prison the Fraser Valley.

He failed to check into his Vancouver halfway house, and has not been seen since. Walkus is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, along with single counts of break-and-enter with intent and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

Click to play video: 'Bail hearing delayed for high risk sex offender Randall Hopley'
Bail hearing delayed for high risk sex offender Randall Hopley
Trending Now

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a heavy build, short black hair, brown eyes and the name Johnny Cash tattooed on his right forearm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a red and black t-shirt, black track pants, a long black hooded coat, a camouflage-coloured Vancouver Canucks baseball cap and black and white Nike runners.

Anyone who sees Walkus or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices