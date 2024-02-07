High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are on the lookout for a “high-risk and violent” sex offender who failed to check into his Vancouver halfway house.

In a Wednesday media release, Vancouver police said Johnny Walkus, 36, was released Tuesday from the Matsqui Institution, a federal prison the Fraser Valley.

He failed to check into his Vancouver halfway house, and has not been seen since. Walkus is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, along with single counts of break-and-enter with intent and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a heavy build, short black hair, brown eyes and the name Johnny Cash tattooed on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a red and black t-shirt, black track pants, a long black hooded coat, a camouflage-coloured Vancouver Canucks baseball cap and black and white Nike runners.

Anyone who sees Walkus or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.