New B.C. rules to restrict sale of flavoured ‘nicotine pouches’ to pharmacies

British Columbia will soon introduce new regulations to prevent the sale of flavoured “nicotine pouches” to children and youth across the province.

The rules, once passed, will restrict the product called Zonnic to behind the counter at pharmacies. It comes in colourful packages and various flavours including berry frost, chill mint and tropic breeze.

On its website, the company bills the product as a “new nicotine replacement therapy” meant to help people quit smoking. It states that its pouches aren’t intended for use by those under 18.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, however, nicotine is a highly addictive substance and youth are more susceptible to developing a dependency on it than adults.

“These products will no longer be available for sale in convenience stores in B.C.,” Dix said in a Wednesday press conference with the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We don’t want out kids to get hooked on nicotine,” added Premier David Eby.

The Ministry of Health’s website states that nicotine dependence can result in withdrawal and symptoms including headaches, shakes, dizziness and feelings of anxiety or depression.

The substance also affects memory and concentration, can alter brain development and cause cognitive and behavioural issues in youth.

Eby said Zonnic isn’t covered by Health Canada regulations, but the federal government is working to close the “loophole.” He called the marketing of products like Zonnic “irresponsible.”

British Columbia has already restricted the sale of flavoured vape juice to adult-only stores and as well as the potency of vape juice sold in the province.

Vaping products must be plainly packaged with labels that have health warnings.

Retailers are also prohibited from selling non-nicotine or nicotine-cannabis blended vapour products.