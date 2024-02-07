Menu

Crime

Cheques stolen from parking garage cashed after break-in, Guelph police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 7, 2024 5:32 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Two women are being sought in an investigation into a break and enter at an underground parking garage.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say two cheques were deposited into a bank account earlier this month. However, they don’t know who the account belongs too.

Investigators say the two cheques were in a box containing more cheques that were kept in a storage locker inside the parking garage.

They learned that two people attempted to break into vehicles that were parked inside the garage on Jan. 18. The pair later managed to break into the storage locker and stole a number of items, including the box that contained the cheques.

The first suspect was wearing a black coat with fur trim, knee-high black boots, black pants and a black backpack with a yellow Nike swoosh symbol.

The second had dark hair in a bun, wearing a black coat, plaid scarf, black pants, tan-coloured boots with fur trim, a Nike backpack and was carrying a red shopping bag.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7475 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

