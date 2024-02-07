Police close section of rail trail in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, B.C., was closed to the public on Wednesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP didn’t release any information as to why the trail was closed, but said there was no risk to the public.

However, in addition to closing the trail, they asked the public to stay out of the closed area, from Leathead Drive to Dilworth Drive.

Police say they expect to remain on-scene for the remainder of the day.