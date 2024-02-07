Menu

Crime

Police close section of rail trail in Kelowna, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, B.C., was closed by police on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, B.C., was closed by police on Wednesday morning. Global News
A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, B.C., was closed to the public on Wednesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP didn’t release any information as to why the trail was closed, but said there was no risk to the public.

However, in addition to closing the trail, they asked the public to stay out of the closed area, from Leathead Drive to Dilworth Drive.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say they expect to remain on-scene for the remainder of the day.

Click to play video: 'Calls for police service in Kelowna’s Rutland area increase'
Calls for police service in Kelowna’s Rutland area increase
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

