Environment

Concerns of white-nose syndrome in bats prompts Okanagan call to action

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 6:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'All About Bats: White-nose Syndrome'
All About Bats: White-nose Syndrome
WATCH: Dr. Craig Willis from the University of Winnipeg talks about the important role bats play in our world and the major threat they are currently facing – Oct 31, 2018
Concerns for bat populations in the Okanagan have prompted a call for public assistance in spotting and reporting them.

Last year, the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats was detected in Grand Forks, B.C., and the B.C. Community Bat Program, working in collaboration with the Province, is asking for people to keep an eye out for sick or dead bats in the Okanagan.

“Increasing the number of bat reports from the public is the best chance to understand how WNS might spread and affect local bat populations,” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan coordinator for the BC Community Bat Program.

First detected in New York state in 2006, the disease continues to spread, with detections in western and central Washington state and south-central Alberta.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The fungus does not cause disease in humans and pets, but white nose syndrome has devastated North American bat populations. The fungus attacks bats while they are hibernating, growing on their faces and giving the appearance of a white nose.

Bats often wake to clean the fungus from their skin. This uses valuable energy and, eventually, the bats die from starvation.

“Across North America, millions of bats have been killed, and seven of our 15 B.C. species could be severely affected by the disease,” Rodriguez de la Vega said.

Click to play video: 'The bat return: Ontario species become immune to fungal infection'
The bat return: Ontario species become immune to fungal infection
Trending Now

The Little Brown Myotis and the Northern Myotis are both listed as endangered in Canada due to white nose syndrome.

Though there is not yet a proven cure for WNS, several promising treatment options are being developed, and it may be possible to mitigate the effects of this wildlife health crisis.

If you find a dead bat or have sightings of winter bat activity, please report it to the B.C. Community Bat Program via online, by emailing okanagan@bcbats.ca or by calling 1-855-922-2287 ext.13.

All live bats should be left alone and a photo is all that’s needed.

