New charges for alleged Chinese spy who worked for Hydro-Québec

The RCMP say a former employee of Quebec’s hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China is facing two new charges.

Yuesheng Wang is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act, and in November 2023 he was charged with fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Police say that Wang, who used to research battery materials at Hydro-Québec, was additionally charged today under that act with two counts related to committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity.

The RCMP allege Wang gave information about the public corporation to a Chinese university and Chinese research centres and that he published scientific articles and filed patents with them rather than with the public utility.

Police also allege Wang used information without Hydro-Québec’s consent, harming the intellectual property of his former employer.

The Chinese national has denied the charges and has said he wants to remain in Canada to clear his name.

He was released on bail in November 2022 under several conditions, including that he surrender his passport, carry a cellphone at all times so his location is known to authorities and allow his two properties to be used as collateral in case he flees the country.

The case returns to court in Longueuil, Que., on April 5.