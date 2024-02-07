Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

New charges for alleged Chinese spy who worked for Hydro-Québec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing'
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
WATCH: Wang is the Chinese researcher arrested for allegedly stealing industrial secrets when he has an employee at Hydro-Québec. He is the first person in Canada charged with economic espionage under the Security of Information Act. – Nov 23, 2022
The RCMP say a former employee of Quebec’s hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China is facing two new charges.

Yuesheng Wang is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act, and in November 2023 he was charged with fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Police say that Wang, who used to research battery materials at Hydro-Québec, was additionally charged today under that act with two counts related to committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity.

Click to play video: '‘Five Eyes’ warn of espionage, hacking by China'
‘Five Eyes’ warn of espionage, hacking by China

The RCMP allege Wang gave information about the public corporation to a Chinese university and Chinese research centres and that he published scientific articles and filed patents with them rather than with the public utility.

Police also allege Wang used information without Hydro-Québec’s consent, harming the intellectual property of his former employer.

The Chinese national has denied the charges and has said he wants to remain in Canada to clear his name.

Click to play video: 'Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing'
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing

He was released on bail in November 2022 under several conditions, including that he surrender his passport, carry a cellphone at all times so his location is known to authorities and allow his two properties to be used as collateral in case he flees the country.

The case returns to court in Longueuil, Que., on April 5.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

