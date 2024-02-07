Woman dead after residential fire in Georgetown: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police say they have started a probe into a house fire that lead to the death of a woman in Georgetown, Ont.

Investigators say the blaze happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Victoria Street and engulfed the dwelling before spreading to another home.

Several residents were evacuated from neighbouring houses before the blaze was extinguished.

Police believe the woman was the lone occupant in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other serious injuries, according to a police spokesperson.