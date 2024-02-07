Menu

Fire

Woman dead after residential fire in Georgetown: Halton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Halton police say they're investigating a house fire that lead to the death of a woman in Georgetown Feb. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Halton police say they're investigating a house fire that lead to the death of a woman in Georgetown Feb. 7, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
Halton police say they have started a probe into a house fire that lead to the death of a woman in Georgetown, Ont.

Investigators say the blaze happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Victoria Street and engulfed the dwelling before spreading to another home.

Several residents were evacuated from neighbouring houses before the blaze was extinguished.

Police believe the woman was the lone occupant in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other serious injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

