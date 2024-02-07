Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets move higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 12:16 pm
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as gains in the technology stocks were offset by losses in the base metal, telecommunications and utility sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.51 points at 20,944.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 150.20 points at 38,671.56. The S&P 500 index was up 29.52 points at 4,983.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.29 points at 15,713.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was up 42 cents at US$73.73 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.96 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$2,055.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.75 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

