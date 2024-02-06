Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police looking for suspect who broke into local business in the Beaches

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 8:50 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in a Break and Enter investigation. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in a Break and Enter investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance with identifying a man they say broke into a business in the Beaches neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:12 a.m., officers responded to a call for a break and enter in the area of Queen Street East and Neville Park Boulevard.

Police say a man broke the front door of a local business and gained entry into the building.

Once the man was inside, police say he took a number of items before fleeing the scene.

Police did not specify how much or what was stolen.

The man is described as having a medium build with a black beard and he was seen wearing a black toque, a light-coloured hooded jacket, Adidas track pants, light-coloured shoes and winter gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

