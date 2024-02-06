Toronto police looking for suspect who broke into local business in the Beaches

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance with identifying a man they say broke into a business in the Beaches neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:12 a.m., officers responded to a call for a break and enter in the area of Queen Street East and Neville Park Boulevard.

Police say a man broke the front door of a local business and gained entry into the building.

Once the man was inside, police say he took a number of items before fleeing the scene.

Police did not specify how much or what was stolen.

The man is described as having a medium build with a black beard and he was seen wearing a black toque, a light-coloured hooded jacket, Adidas track pants, light-coloured shoes and winter gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.