Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Quebec bill aims to better protect young athletes from abuse, harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 5:34 pm
1 min read
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest is seen as she speaks to members of the media. View image in full screen
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest speaks to members of the media after announcing sport management training funding Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada faces reckoning over arrests in alleged 2018 sex assault'
Hockey Canada faces reckoning over arrests in alleged 2018 sex assault

Quebec’s sports minister has tabled a bill to strengthen protections for young athletes and create a new role to investigate complaints.

Isabelle Charest says Bill 45 would create a recreation and sport integrity ombudsperson to receive abuse and harassment complaints, launch investigations on their own and make recommendations.

Click to play video: 'McGill University testifies at Quebec hockey hazing hearings'
McGill University testifies at Quebec hockey hazing hearings

The bill, which amends an existing law on safety in sports, guarantees protections for complainants and removes a 120-day limit to file a complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

Charest says the ombudsperson role will replace the office of the independent complaints officer, set up three years ago to deal with abuse cases.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The bill would also tighten police background checks for anyone working with minors or who is in regular contact with them.

Click to play video: 'Preliminary inquiry begins for former hockey and basketball coach Robert Litvack'
Preliminary inquiry begins for former hockey and basketball coach Robert Litvack
Trending Now

A recent report from the Education Department identified problems with the criminal background verification process.

In a social media post, Premier François Legault said that volunteers — coaches, referees and other professionals — should be applauded for their work in youth sport. But he added that the government wants additional tools to protect young people from a “few bad apples.”

Click to play video: 'Legault calls coach sex-assault charges at Quebec school “totally unacceptable’'
Legault calls coach sex-assault charges at Quebec school “totally unacceptable’
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices