Crime

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of another teen in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 15-year-old with manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old. The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Police in New Brunswick say a 15-year-old has been charged with manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

The RCMP say they responded to a report of a shot fired at a home on Sands Drive in Moncton Monday at around 9:20 p.m. and found a 16-year-old inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

At around 10:30 p.m., police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with their investigation.

The youth appeared in Moncton provincial court today and was charged with manslaughter.

He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

