New Brunswick family finalists in Canadian Geographic’s Net Zero home challenge

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick family is one of 8 families across Canada competing in a Canadian Geographic challenge to make their home more energy efficient.

“There is eight families involved and basically it is a challenge that we are all showing how we can get to net zero,” said Natalie Foreman, whose family of five lives in Fredericton.

As one of the finalists for the national Live Net Zero challenge, Foreman said that last year the family entered the contest and immediately started making changes to how they live.

“Starting at ground-level energy conservation, so turning the lights off and taking shorter showers,” said Foreman.

They and their three kids have also been taking on some major renovations to make their home more energy-efficient with help from provincial and federal grants.

Story continues below advertisement

“As much as we are picking up on things, having the kids involved as much as they are has made it worth it,” said father Shahe Foreman.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He said the kids have learned not only how to do renovations but also how to be more aware of how their actions impact energy consumption, right down to doing laundry.

“Instead of putting them in the drier and using electricity we are just putting them on the dry rack,” said daughter Sara Foreman.

Her brother Drew Forman said he helped to install a fan in his bedroom and heat-capturing curtains and is learning how to live a greener life. “Turn the light off, that is a big one, and shorter showers,” he said.

The premise of the program is to teach other families across the country how to alter their lifestyles and homes to reach net zero said Foreman, who has been been posting their sometimes comical journey to social media.

“We are still married and there has been some hairy moments and it has been a challenge,” she said.

But if they can manage to take home the $50,000 grand prize at the end of this month, it will go to helping to pay for the renovations, said Foreman.

Their father said win or lose, it’s been worth the effort for the sake of the planet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Things are changing and the kids are going to be growing up and need to be in the mindset of what can we do to make things different,” he said.