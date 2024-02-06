Ontario post-secondary schools host stem cell clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services are setting up clinics at post-secondary institutions to look for potential stem cell donors.

One is taking place at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are two clinics on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of Waterloo. Another is taking place on Feb. 15 at the University of Guelph from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canadian Blood Services is looking for students between the ages of 17 and 35.

“Universities tend to have the perfect demographic for us,” said Chris vanDoorn, community development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

“There is a good audience of students there, lots of foot traffic. So it’s a great place for us to host one of these events.”

Story continues below advertisement

Younger donors have a better outcome for the patients so vanDoorn explained that is why Canadian Blood Services is looking into that age group. He said the organization is also looking for donors with diverse backgrounds.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Finding a stem cell donor typically goes by your ethnic background,” vanDoorn said. “It is important to have a strong, diverse registry with numbers in order to help the more than 1,000 people waiting for a match.”

Those attending the clinics will have their cheeks swabbed so their details can be put in a database. Those who are registered are on the list until they reach the age of 60.

There are over 80 diseases and disorders that can be treated through stem cell transplants, vanDoorn said. He explained that stem cell transplants are different than blood transfusions where the patient’s blood type must match with the donor’s.

“Typically, people who have the need for a stem cell transplant have a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma,” vanDoorn said. “They eliminate the patient’s blood system, introduce healthy stem cells from a donor. Their blood systems grows back healthy and free of cancer and that’s why they basically take on the donor’s blood system and blood type.”

Anyone interested in becoming a stem cell donor but who is unable to get to a clinic can also register online.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the campaign can be found by going to the Canadian Blood Services website.