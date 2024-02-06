Service Canada moves to temporary new location in Kingston

See more sharing options

Service Canada’s Kingston office has a new home, for now.

The office, previously located at the Frontenac Mall, has been moved to a federally owned building at 294 King St., near Clarence Street.

Service Canada’s offices at Frontenac Mall have been closed since January.

Officials have previously told Global News the closure had to happen due to ongoing construction at the Bath Road mall as part of a new housing development planned at the site.

According to Service Canada, the move to downtown Kingston is temporary while the federal government assesses its “long-term location strategy to best serve the community.”