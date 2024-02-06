Menu

Canada

Service Canada moves to temporary new location in Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Kingston's Service Canada office has moved from the Frontenac Mall to a federally owned building on King Street. View image in full screen
Kingston's Service Canada office has moved from the Frontenac Mall to a federally owned building on King Street. Global News/File
Service Canada’s Kingston office has a new home, for now.

The office, previously located at the Frontenac Mall, has been moved to a federally owned building at 294 King St., near Clarence Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Service Canada’s offices at Frontenac Mall have been closed since January.

Officials have previously told Global News the closure had to happen due to ongoing construction at the Bath Road mall as part of a new housing development planned at the site.

Trending Now

According to Service Canada, the move to downtown Kingston is temporary while the federal government assesses its “long-term location strategy to best serve the community.”

 

