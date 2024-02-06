Phishing scams are targeting Guelph businesses and organizations, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A rise in frauds called spear phishing has prompted Guelph police to urge local businesses to be careful.

Police said this type of fraud targets businesses and organizations using convincing emails that are sent from seemingly trusted sources.

Investigators said a business might receive what appears to be a duplicate invoice with updated payment details from a supposed supplier or contractor, or what looks like an email from an employee who wants to update bank account information.

Police said businesses should take the time to verify any communications and before payment changes with suppliers are made, ensure they have an independent verification process in place.