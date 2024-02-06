Menu

Crime

Phishing scams are targeting Guelph businesses and organizations, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 6, 2024 9:58 am
1 min read
Guelph police say spear phishing is targeting businesses and organizations that send convincing emails from seemingly trusted sources. Businesses are encouraged to be careful. View image in full screen
Guelph police say spear phishing is targeting businesses and organizations that send convincing emails from seemingly trusted sources. Businesses are encouraged to be careful. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A rise in frauds called spear phishing has prompted Guelph police to urge local businesses to be careful.

Police said this type of fraud targets businesses and organizations using convincing emails that are sent from seemingly trusted sources.

Investigators said a business might receive what appears to be a duplicate invoice with updated payment details from a supposed supplier or contractor, or what looks like an email from an employee who wants to update bank account information.

Police said businesses should take the time to verify any communications and before payment changes with suppliers are made, ensure they have an independent verification process in place.

