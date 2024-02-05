Winnipeg airport unveils new cellphone lot

The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport has introduced a new option to make the pickup process a little easier.

A new cellphone lot has opened for those who are picking up people to hang out in as they wait for their passengers to arrive.

The move, according to Michel Rosset of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, was made, in part, because of many requests from the community.

“It’s a complimentary parking spot where you can park and wait until they pick up their bags, get to the curbside, give you that text or call saying ‘Hey I’m here, you can pick me up’ and then you can drive right down to the arrivals curb and grab them very seamlessly,” Rosset said.

He says the area, which is east of the terminal on Wellington Avenue, will also prevent the arrivals area from getting clogged up.

Rosset asks that you wait inside your vehicle while using the lot.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the airport experience, not just for travellers, but for meeters and greeters as well, so we’re excited to offer this option to everybody,” Rosset said.