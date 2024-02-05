Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. man’s death under investigation by police watchdog

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners
WATCH: In a new report the Independent Investigations Office warns that putting drunk people in jail is an outdated practice that doesn't guarantee their safety. As Travis Prasad reports the IIO's chief civilian director is calling for the government to ensure intoxicated prisoners are treated by trained health care professionals. – Oct 31, 2023
An incident in which a Kelowna, B.C., man was found dead after a well-being check is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC announced Monday they were looking into an incident that happened at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, when an officer responded to a well-being check made by a third party at a residential address in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way.

Click to play video: 'IIO wraps investigation into police dog mauling of off-duty officer'
IIO wraps investigation into police dog mauling of off-duty officer

According to the IIO, the officer was not able to make contact with the subject of the well-being check and later that day, at the same residence, a man was found dead of what appear to be natural causes.

The IIO was notified on Feb. 2 and has now commenced an initial investigation.

Initial investigative steps, according to the IIO, will consist of trying to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

 

