Surrey RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old girl

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Macy Neufeld was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen that day near Rosemary Heights Drive and 34 Avenue, and is believed to have been heading to downtown Vancouver at the time.

View image in full screen Anyone with information on Macy Neufeld’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

Police and her family are concerned about her well-being.

Neufeld is described as five-feet five-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown, curly, shoulder-length hair likely in a ponytail. She was wearing black-rimmed glasses and white Adidas running shoes with black stripes, and carrying a white and grey Mickey Mouse backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.