Crime

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:50 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Macy Neufeld was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen that day near Rosemary Heights Drive and 34 Avenue, and is believed to have been heading to downtown Vancouver at the time.

Anyone with information on Macy Neufeld’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on Macy Neufeld’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP
Police and her family are concerned about her well-being.

Neufeld is described as five-feet five-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown, curly, shoulder-length hair likely in a ponytail. She was wearing black-rimmed glasses and white Adidas running shoes with black stripes, and carrying a white and grey Mickey Mouse backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

