3 people walk out of Stratford LCBO’s with close to $5K worth of alcohol

A trio of thieves walked out of the LCBO stores in Stratford with thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, according to local police.

Police say the gang of thieves first went into the LCBO store in Stratford Mall on Ontario Street at about noon.

The group then took a number of higher end bottles of liquor from store shelves and walked out of the store, while making no attempt to pay for them, according to police.

A similar story unfolded a short time later at the LCBO store in the downtown core as police say the two men and a woman entered into that location and walked off with more expensive booze.

In all, police say they made off with close to $5,000 worth of alcohol.

Police say they were able to obtain images of the suspects at both locations and soon identified one of the men.

They say a warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Stefan Botescu.

Police are still looking to identify the other two suspects in the case.

They described one suspect as a woman 40 to 50 years old. She was said to be of medium build and medium height while wearing glasses, blue jeans, a

black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and a beige, knitted toque.

The third suspect had a heavy build and was around 65 to 75 years old. He was wearing blue jeans, a black winter jacket and a ballcap.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bostescu’s whereabouts or about the other people who were involved to call 519-271-4141 or Crimes Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.