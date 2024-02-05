Sexual assault suspect caught in the bushes on Saturday: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in Saskatoon.

A woman reported the assault Saturday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it got the report around 7:30 a.m. and arrived in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue.

Officers found a man hiding in the bushes and confirmed that he was the suspect, but he fled.

The man was taken into custody a short while later and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, assault and obstruction.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the man and the woman weren’t known to each other.