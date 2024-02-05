Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Peterborough Petes’ Pink in the Rink tops $1M for Canadian Cancer Society

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Petes’ Pink in the Rink surpasses $1M fundraising mark'
Peterborough Petes’ Pink in the Rink surpasses $1M fundraising mark
WATCH: The 15th Pink in the Rink game hosted by the Peterborough Petes raised over $49,000 in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. The amount brought the fundraiser's total to over $1 million since its inception.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peterborough Petes’ annual Pink in the Rink fundraiser surpassed the $1-million mark following Saturday’s 15th edition at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The fundraiser, held during a Petes’ OHL game,  supports the Canadian Cancer Society. This year’s edition raised $49,103.26, helping the Ontario Hockey League club to top $1 million since its inception.

With the Petes’ players acting as event ambassadors, the fundraiser included an auction of Petes’ pink game jerseys, a silent auction, T-shirt sale, chuck-a-puck, and a bucket pass in the crowd.

Story continues below advertisement

Funds this year will support the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wheels of Hope program which offers cancer patient free rides to and from their treatment sites.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On the ice, the Petes dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the visiting Niagara IceDogs.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank the players for being ambassadors for this year’s Campaign,” said Petes’ general manager and vice-president of operations Michael Oke. “We started this initiative 15 years ago with Petes staff such as Aaron Garfat, Cathy Webster, and Don Sharp. To be able to raise over $1 million in just 15 years is an amazing accomplishment.

“We hope to see this campaign continue to grow at the rate that it has today. Wheels of Hope is a great program, and we’re extremely pleased that the funds from this year will be put to good use.”

In the 15-year history of Pink in the Rink, the Petes have raised $1,003,239.20.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices