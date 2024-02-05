Accueil Bonneau inaugurates new 114-unit long-term housing centre

Send this page to someone via email

People experiencing homelessness in the city will have a new roof over their head to call home.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante alongside Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant cut the ribbon Monday for the inauguration of a new long-term housing centre in downtown Montreal.

Costing $23.5 million, the refurbished Le Christin building offers 114 new apartment units for people experiencing or who are on the verge of homelessness. The fully-furnished rooms will be available for low-cost rent to both men and women including students, seniors and couples in serious financial straits.

Fiona Crossling, Accueuil Bonneau’s director general, says the new centre in the Quartier Latin district will provide a much-needed physical link with the growing homeless population in the area.

“Our teams can get a chance to work with people in the area. It’s a great location because yes there are major issues around here. It’s going to become a milieu de vie and become a great place to live. It will also be a physical spot to connect with people in the street,” she said.

Facing a growing call for action from residents and shop owners over the city’s homeless population, Plante said she would like to see more centres like the Christin building.

“I like to think that shelters are Band-Aids. But this is like a treatment. This is a long-term solution to help people,” Plante said.

The space will offer psychological and drug counseling to clients.

So far, 21 people have lived in the building since it opened its doors last December. With a growing need for more affordable housing, the city and the provincial government have promised to build 15 new centres, creating an additional 400 low-income housing units in Montreal.

Crossling said while this mixed social housing centre is a start, more of them are needed and fast.

“We need thousands, not hundreds,” Crossling said.