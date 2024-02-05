Menu

Crime

Police ask witnesses to come forward after SUV shot at in southeast Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
One person is injured after a car crash that resulted in a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigate a crash and a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Global News
Police have released more details about shots being fired at an SUV in southeast Calgary this weekend and say they hope witnesses will come forward to help with the investigation.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue Southeast. They found a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been involved in a crash and that appeared to have been damaged by “multiple rounds of ammunition.”

“The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting,” police said in a news release Sunday night.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said investigators believe the driver of the SUV was travelling on 42nd Avenue Southeast when a black, Ford F-150 pickup truck rear-ended the SUV, “causing the vehicle to lose control, striking a utility pole.”

Police said “the suspects then fired gunshots into the victim’s vehicle” before leaving the scene by driving north on Eighth Street Southeast.

“After reviewing CCTV footage in the area, investigators believe there may be multiple witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting,” police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips by contacting Crime Stoppers.

