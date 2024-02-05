ANALYSIS: Jets, Canucks make big signings, but which team made the ‘better’ deal?

The Winnipeg Jets joined the Vancouver Canucks in getting an early jump on other playoff contenders with the acquisitions of Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm, respectively, during the all-star break.

So the stage is now set for some interesting debates on which team made the “better” choice.

Before the first puck has been dropped coming out of all-star weekend, an objective argument could be made that Vancouver added the better player in Lindholm.

I think it’s reasonable to suggest the Jets were one of the teams Calgary GM Craig Conroy circled back to before signing off on the deal that sent his number one pivot to the west coast.

No doubt Kevin Cheveldayoff would have loved to be able add a fifth right shot to the forward ranks — but not at the price the Canucks eventually paid. And Monahan’s stat line for this season and career-wise is pretty much dead even with Lindholm’s, who was chosen one pick ahead of him at fifth overall in the 2013 NHL entry draft.

Both teams, and especially the players involved, should benefit from having 30-plus games to get acclimated, on and off the ice, ahead of the start of the playoffs.

And three of those games will be against each other. In Vancouver a dozen days from now, and again on March 9 in Vancouver, before squaring off on the final night of the regular season, April 18 at Canada Life Centre.

Between now and the March 8 trading deadline, one, both or neither of these teams could further bolster their lineups. You’d have to think Cheveldayoff and Patrik Allvin will be among the GMs right back in the ear of Conroy in the bidding war for Chris Tanev.

But when the post season begins, can Sean Monahan help Winnipeg get past Colorado and/or Dallas? Will Lindholm be a difference maker for the Canucks against Edmonton, Vegas and/or possibly LA?

And if both the Jets and Vancouver were able to get to the final four? Well, wouldn’t that be the ultimate litmus test in determining which team made the wisest decision.