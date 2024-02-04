Volunteer group searching for missing West Kelowna man after COSAR pauses efforts

Following Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s decision to put their search efforts for a missing West Kelowna man on hold, a social media group says they’re determined to search the area until he’s been found.

Lucas, Singer-Kraus, 23, was last seen on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. at his home on Scott Crescent in West Kelowna. Following an initial RCMP investigation into Singer-Kraus’ whereabouts, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called in Friday evening and continued searching most of the day on Saturday, but after coming across no new information or evidence, they put their search on hold.

Now, a Facebook group called “Help Search for Lucas” with over 550 members is doing everything they can to try and locate the missing 23-year-old. One post says teams have began searching Bear Creek, Smith Creek, Carrot Mountain, Broken Ranch Trail, McDougall Rim Trail, Shannon Lake main walking path, Gellatly Area, the perimeter of the Rose Valley Reservoir and the Turkey Vulture trails.

Another post says one person is heading out with a drone in the Bear Creek Road area, while others are simply asking the group how they can help.

Singer-Kraus is described as 6-1, 180 pounds with short auburn hair. He is believed to be wearing a black or red plaid zip-up jacket with sweatpants, black boots, and carrying a black Puma backpack. He was last seen in the Scott Creek area of West Kelowna.

In an interview on Saturday, his parents said he didn’t give them any indication that he was leaving, which they say is out of character.

“He’s never done anything like that before he would always tell us where he would go,” said Lucas’ mother, Nathalie Singer. “He’s highly conscientious of other people’s time and space so he lets us know what’s up,” said Lucas’ father, Sean Kraus.

If you have any information regarding Singer-Kraus’ whereabouts, contact the West Kelowna RCMP and reference file 2024-5574.