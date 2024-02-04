Recipe: Korean chicken rice cake soup

Celebrating Lunar New Year is a time for family and friends to come together. Chef Roy Cho of Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie shows to celebrate with a tasty Korean rice cake soup.
Ingredients:
- 1 litre of chicken stock (or water)
- 400g chicken thigh, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 420g thinly sliced rice cake
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- ½ tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced scallion
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced egg crepe
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced crispy nori
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Heat a pot and add vegetable oil. Cook chicken thigh until it is half-cooked and coloured.
- Stir in minced garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, and sugar, cooking the chicken thigh until fully cooked.
- Pour in chicken stock (or water) and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the thinly sliced rice cake and cook until it floats to the surface.
- Season the soup with salt and pepper according to your taste.
- Serve the soup in bowls, garnishing with thinly sliced scallion, egg crepe, and crispy nori.
Enjoy your delicious Korean Chicken Rice Cake Soup!
