Entertainment

Recipe: Korean chicken rice cake soup

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 3:06 pm
Cooking Together: Celebrating Lunar Year with a Korean Rice Cake Soup
Celebrating Lunar New Year is a time for family and friends to come together. Chef Roy Cho of Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie joins Jennifer Palma to teach us how to make a tasty Korean rice cake soup, and serves up Chinese dumplings as well.
Celebrating Lunar New Year is a time for family and friends to come together. Chef Roy Cho of Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie shows to celebrate with a tasty Korean rice cake soup.

Ingredients:

  • 1 litre of chicken stock (or water)
  • 400g chicken thigh, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 420g thinly sliced rice cake
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • ½ tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced scallion
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced egg crepe
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced crispy nori
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:

  • Heat a pot and add vegetable oil. Cook chicken thigh until it is half-cooked and coloured.
  • Stir in minced garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, and sugar, cooking the chicken thigh until fully cooked.
  • Pour in chicken stock (or water) and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Add the thinly sliced rice cake and cook until it floats to the surface.
  • Season the soup with salt and pepper according to your taste.
  • Serve the soup in bowls, garnishing with thinly sliced scallion, egg crepe, and crispy nori.

Enjoy your delicious Korean Chicken Rice Cake Soup!

