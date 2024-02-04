Menu

Traffic

Police say Etobicoke crash sends 2 to hospital, one in life-threatening condition

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 10:24 am
1 min read
A paramedic closes the doors of an ambulance at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A paramedic closes the doors of an ambulance at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto police say a man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a vehicle collision Sunday morning that also left a second man with minor injuries.

According to responding officers, reports of a collision in the area of Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road came in just before 6:30 a.m.

Once on scene, paramedics located the two men, who were occupants of the vehicle. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police say road closures in the area will remain in effect until further notice.

