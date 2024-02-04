Police say Etobicoke crash sends 2 to hospital, one in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a vehicle collision Sunday morning that also left a second man with minor injuries.

According to responding officers, reports of a collision in the area of Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road came in just before 6:30 a.m.

Once on scene, paramedics located the two men, who were occupants of the vehicle. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police say road closures in the area will remain in effect until further notice.