‘Check your properties:’ West Kelowna, B.C. family appealing for help finding missing son

The family of a missing 23-year-old West Kelowna man is appealing to the public for help finding him.

After finishing up a dinner at home with his family on the evening of Jan. 31, 23-year-old Lucas Singer-Kraus disappeared without a trace.

“We just know he did the dishes a bit later, and that was the last time anybody saw him,” said his mother, Nathalie Singer.

According to his parents, Singer-Kraus didn’t give them any indication that he was leaving, which they say is out of character.

“He’s never done anything like that before he would always tell us where he would go,” said Singer.

“He’s highly conscientious of other people’s time and space so he lets us know what’s up,” said Singer-Kraus’ father, Sean Kraus.

Following an initial RCMP investigation into Singer-Kraus’ whereabouts, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called in Friday evening and continued searching most of the day on Saturday.

“Last night the RCMP gave us a call to assist in looking for Lucas. We were out around 5 p.m. last night was more about checking yards and knocking on doors seeing if people have door cameras or anything that can assist us in locating him,” said COSAR search manager, Duane Tresnich.

Those efforts proved unsuccessful, as no leads have yet to emerge.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to attain which direction he left from the house so we’re just canvassing the whole area, searching the whole area. Hopefully, we can find him that way,” said Tresnich.

Crews have searched a large area around Singer-Kraus’ West Kelowna home in the 1400 block of Scott Crescent, bringing in several resources, including Penticton Search and Rescue. An RCMP drone was out twice and one of its boats was out searching the waterfront. E-bike teams are searching walkways and paths along Bear Creek Road.

Lucas Singer-Kraus is described as 6-11, 180 pounds with short auburn hair. He is believed to be wearing a black or red plaid zip-up jacket with sweatpants, black boots, and carrying a black Puma backpack. He was last seen in the Scott Creek area of West Kelowna.

“Especially West Kelowna check your properties, your security cameras, anything,” said Singer.