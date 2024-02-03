Sask. Roughriders raise money for youth mental wellness

Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders took it to the ice to support children’s mental wellness in the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation (SRF) Winter Classic.

Funds raised in the Classic go to the SRF player program in which presentations about mental wellness are delivered to schools in the province.

Over 20,000 kids have been reached through the program, and this year’s event has already doubled in ticket sales.

Cindy Fuchs, the executive director of the SRF, said they are looking to raise $75,000 this year.

“A lot of those players are on the ice today too,” said Fuchs. “So, they’re actually raising money for a cause they really feel passionate about.”

Saskatchewan former NHL all-star Ryan Getzlaf took part in the festivities along with his brother Chris Getzlaf, a Saskatchewan Roughrider alumnus. Getzlaf said it will be fun to share the ice for a good cause.

“We have an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Getzlaf. “I haven’t been part of the foundation very often, but my brother’s been around it for a long time and I’m just happy to be here to support him and the foundation.”

Kirstin Geib, from BASF Agricultural Solutions, is playing her second year in the Winter Classic.

“It was a lot of fun, so I knew it was something that I wanted to do again,” she said. “I was actually the first female that did it last year and now we have four, so it’s amazing. It’s a great foundation and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”

The event included the game itself, a Kids Zone, special giveaways and in-game activations, as well as a player meet and greet and autograph session.