Canada

Man attempts to flee from London, Ont. police twice, gets seriously injured

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 3, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a London, Ont., man was seriously injured while attempting to run away from police and resist being arrested.

London police say officers responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to a report of property damage at a residence in the south end of the city.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

During the investigation, police learned of a “historic assault involving the property owner.”

Around 9:20 p.m., police say they responded to a car crash near Wonderland Road South and Dingman Drive involving the suspect’s car.

A witness provided police with a description of the suspect, who again fled the scene before police arrived.

Police and police dogs searched the area and eventually found him.

The suspect reportedly resisted arrest and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to hospital.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with assault, mischief, impaired driving and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

