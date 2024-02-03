Winnipeg police investigate homicide; man found critically injured in home

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man who was found critically injured in a home in the Centennial neighbourhood.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive man at a home in the 200 block of Fountain Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old who was critically injured. He was given emergency care and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Friday, at around 7 p.m. there was a fire in the same area but police say the incidents do not appear to be related at this time.

The fire in a two-storey apartment building and was quickly brought under control by responding crews. Damage estimates aren’t yet available but the fire was contained to the suite where it originated and no injuries were reported.