Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate homicide on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are investigating what is now deemed as a homicide following an altercation on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are investigating what is now deemed as a homicide following an altercation on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is dead following an altercation that occurred between a group of individuals Thursday on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Loon Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person at a residence on Feb. 1 at 12:45 p.m.

“Officers immediately responded and located an injured adult male, who was later pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene,” a release read.

“He has been identified as 32-year-old Dedrick Stick from the Island Lake First Nation (Ministikwan First Nation). His family has been notified.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the altercation happened at a separate residence. Stick was able to flee to an adjacent residence after being hurt in the fight but died of his injuries.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is now investigating the death as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators ask that all suspicious activity and video surveillance captured on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation around the noon hour on Feb. 1 is reported to police,” police said.

Trending Now

“Further updates will be provided as they become available. If an imminent public safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.”

Click to play video: 'Sask. has 2nd highest rate of violence against men, boys among provinces: StatsCan'
Sask. has 2nd highest rate of violence against men, boys among provinces: StatsCan
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices