Police investigate homicide on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following an altercation that occurred between a group of individuals Thursday on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Loon Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person at a residence on Feb. 1 at 12:45 p.m.

“Officers immediately responded and located an injured adult male, who was later pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene,” a release read.

“He has been identified as 32-year-old Dedrick Stick from the Island Lake First Nation (Ministikwan First Nation). His family has been notified.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the altercation happened at a separate residence. Stick was able to flee to an adjacent residence after being hurt in the fight but died of his injuries.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is now investigating the death as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators ask that all suspicious activity and video surveillance captured on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation around the noon hour on Feb. 1 is reported to police,” police said.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available. If an imminent public safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.”