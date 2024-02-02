One person hurt in daytime shooting on Surrey-Delta border

Send this page to someone via email

One person was hurt in a shooting on the Surrey–Delta border Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to Scott Road near 84th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Police said one person is confirmed to have been injured, but their condition was not immediately clear.

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed two ambulances and transported one person to hospital.

Investigators have not said whether the incident is thought to be linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and they will provide an update “as soon as possible.”

More to come…

