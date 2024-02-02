Menu

Crime

One person hurt in daytime shooting on Surrey-Delta border

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the proposed Surrey police budget is the way forward'
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the proposed Surrey police budget is the way forward
At a press conference Thursday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the proposed budget, presented by board administrator Mike Serr, outlines how the city is going to continue transition to the Surrey Police Service. Farnworth said this is the path forward. – Jan 25, 2024
One person was hurt in a shooting on the SurreyDelta border Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to Scott Road near 84th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Police said one person is confirmed to have been injured, but their condition was not immediately clear.

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed two ambulances and transported one person to hospital.

Investigators have not said whether the incident is thought to be linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and they will provide an update “as soon as possible.”

More to come…

Click to play video: 'B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting'
B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting
